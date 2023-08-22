Times Past: August 23, 1981

Canberra was booming in 1981 and on this day The Canberra Times shared the thoughts of an international architect on the positives and failings of the Canberra design and the direction the city was going.
Canberra is a beautiful garden city, but it was nowhere near being the 'national city' it was meant to be. Mr Rod Clack, a senior Canadian architect and city planner said after 18 months on exchange to the National Capital Development Commission.
He believes that the Y plan approach - where development would be limited to the valleys, leaving the surrounding hills free for development - would be a separate-towns concept and create unrelated suburban groups, and also believed that there was too much retail space which was poorly distributed.
During his 35-year career, Mr Clack had been involved at the most senior level in planning, development and redevelopment of major Canadian cities, with particular expertise in "downtown redevelopment projects".
His impression of Canberra was of a delightful living environment. "I saw a capital city which by any standards stood as a credit to Australia, to the NCDC and to the Department of the Capital Territory which administers it, it seemed Utopia, a planner's dream," he said. "By comparison to the Canadian capital, the planning process for Canberra is simplicity itself."
But, while paying credit to the NCDC for its "impressive work in building Canberra almost from scratch, since the inception of the commission in 1959", he believed the commission had "failed to create the national city". Even though these remarks sounded critical of the NCDC, Mr Clack assured that was not the case.
"My impression is that the commission had substantially fulfilled its original mandate," Mr Clack said. "Its future role could be concentrated more towards the design and planning of Commonwealth needs rather than those of the Canberra community."
Mr Clack called for more attention to the development of the vast spaces between the town centres between Civic, Woden and Belconnen.
In these areas, low to mid density residential could fulfil that need rather than densifying with too many apartments. He also spoke about improving existing facilities in those town centres rather than pushing services further out.
