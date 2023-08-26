Feed: If you are dedicated and have free time, green manure crops, from ground covers to slashed greenery from trees like wattles with nitrogen fixing bacteria at their roots, will do much of the feeding for you. But work what suits you, from chooks wandering the garden for a few hours each day, leaving droppings, eating grass and pests, without time to turn your backyard into a scratched up desert, to something packaged and organic spread on top of mulch. Water in well or the fertiliser may burn tree roots. I speak as one who killed a grapefruit tree with too much hen manure in a drought. I mourn it still.