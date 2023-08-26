The Villain Edit similarly does not follow the rules. It unpacks both the political and the personal, my time working in Canberra and my seasons in the Bachelor franchise broadcast on Channel Ten. It's about representation, production and performance - how we do it in politics, how we do it on TV and how we do it in our personal lives. When reflecting on mine, I wonder whether, if I do dare to desire to pursue politics again, how much of my own life will require a heavy-handed edit.