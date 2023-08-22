A developer's plan to build a new 13-storey tower in Civic has been scaled back to eight storeys after the ACT planning authority found the proposal was not compliant with the Territory Plan.
NDH Property, a joint venture partnership between Evri Group and KDN Group, submitted plans for the redevelopment of 8-32 Petrie Plaza, City in March.
In the initial application, the group detailed plans for a 13-storey office building on the former Labor Club and Savings House sites at blocks two to five, section 14 City.
The application also sought to vary the Territory Plan to remove building setback and envelope provisions to allow for an RL617 building.
RL617 refers to 617 metres above sea level, equal to the base of the flag pole of Parliament House and the maximum building height allowed in the City under the National Capital Plan.
The developer has now submitted an amended development application, in response to advice from the planning directorate.
Documents as part of the amendment, prepared by Canberra Town Planning, state the developer was advised there was "no current or planned Territory Plan variation for Section 14, City".
The directorate advised the initial proposal was "not compliant with the Territory Plan" and further assessment could not be undertaken until it was resolved.
The amended application proposes the construction of a single eight-storey building with about 5740 square metres of gross floor area, nearly half the original 10,000 square metres of office space that was planned.
In its statement against criteria, the developer said reduced height complements the adjoining heritage building and provides better access to sunlight for nearby residents.
In a separate amended application, the developer has revised the four basement levels down to three, reducing the number of parking spaces from 80 to 57.
NDH Property development manager Rob Speight said the amendment follows years of "positive discussions" with the planning directorate around the height of the building.
But discussions stalled amid the development of the new Territory Plan.
"We were invited to resubmit at a lower height, maintaining nearly all of the positive design outcomes at ground level facade treatments," Mr Speight said.
One block away, another developer recently faced a similar roadblock for a 13-storey office tower proposal on London Circuit.
Morris Property Group was forced to reduce the height of its development after it "did not receive support from local government authorities".
At the same time, Evri Group has been preparing a redevelopment proposal for the former Commonwealth Bank building on London Circuit.
Mr Speight said the Petrie Plaza development plans were "probably unfairly conflated" with the two London Circuit proposals.
"We were one of three projects that all hit the starting line at the same time," he said.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
He said it created "laser-like" focus on the Petrie Plaza development, that didn't appear to be there when discussions first began with the planning directorate.
"But we've taken our medicine, we understand the planners' sentiments around view to sky, solar access and pedestrianised streets in the area," he said.
"Sure, we're disappointed but we're excited to regenerate and rejuvenate this area."
The amended development applications are open for public feedback until September 11.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.