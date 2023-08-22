The imminent departures of Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton has made Josh Papali'i consider his own playing future.
He's played almost all of his NRL career with the pair at the Canberra Raiders after all.
But that doesn't mean Papali'i's going anywhere. He's committed to the Green Machine and he's especially committed to sending his good mates off in style.
That meant his focus was squarely on knocking off the Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
It will double as Croker and Wighton's final regular-season games in lime green at the club's home ground, provided Wighton's cleared to play after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
A win would have the double delight of potentially sewing up a home final for the Green Machine in the first week of play-offs.
Papali'i's contracted until the end of 2024, with an option for the following year, but with Croker retiring and Wighton joining South Sydney at the end of the season that means it's something of an end of an era.
It leaves Papali'i, Jordan Rapana and Elliott Whitehead as the elder statemen of the Green Machine.
The friendly big bopper said it was bittersweet as his time playing with both Croker and Wighton came to a close, with the trio's families growing up together.
That's what made him think about his own future. Before turning those thoughts to Brisbane.
"Yeah you do in a way, but all my focus is on Saturday at the moment, just trying to play well," Papali'i said.
"Obviously with Jack and Jarrod, a lot of thought goes into playing well for their last home game. Hopefully we can do that.
"Massive result this weekend, we've got to come out firing and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.
"It's going to be a tough ask, but it's doable."
Papali'i revealed to The Canberra Times the reason he started on the bench in the win over Canterbury was a team plan devised to strengthen the side across the full 80 minutes.
He said they leaked most of their points either side of half-time, while splitting him and fellow enforcer Joe Tapine up also spread the leadership in the middle throughout the game.
The 31-year-old hinted it could be used again against the Broncos, who boast powerful forwards Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan.
"That was more a team discussion, just where we're lacking in certain areas and we sort of pinpointed before half-times and after half-times as where we concede most our points," Papali'i said.
"It's more just a tactic around getting a spark or getting some experience off the bench as well.
"We had some young boys coming off and just couldn't hold it when me and big Joe went off the field - split us so we can offer a bit more.
"That's going to be a tough battle up front. Not sure what [Raiders coach Ricky Stuart] wants to do this week with bench or start [for me], but I'm willing to do my part for the team.
"At the end of the day whether I play five minutes or 70 I just want to win.
"We've just got to do everything it takes to win."
NRL ROUND 26
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Brad Morkos, 20. Jack Wighton, 21. Sebastian Kris, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Broncos squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Jock Madden, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy, 15. Brendan Piakura, 16. Kobe Hetherington, 17. Corey Jensen. Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars, 19. Keenan Palasia, 20. Martin Taupau, 21. Tristan Sailor, 22. Deine Mariner.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
