Let the mind games begin. Will he? Won't he?
Star five-eighth Jack Wighton's been named on the extended bench for the Canberra Raiders' crucial clash against the Brisbane Broncos.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will give Wighton until the last minute to overcome his hamstring injury for the massive encounter at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
A win will ensure the Green Machine play in the NRL finals, while it could also be enough to earn them a home semi-final as well.
But a loss could mean they go into their final game of the regular season - against the Cronulla Sharks in Cronulla - needing a win to make the top eight.
If Wighton plays, it will be his last regular season game as a Raider at Canberra Stadium, given he's joining South Sydney next season.
It's a similar story for Wighton's good mate and co-captain Jarrod Croker, who will retire at the end of the season.
Stuart's named Matt Frawley in the No.6 jersey, although Wighton could start at five-eighth if he's fit.
Albert Hopoate's been named on the wing, despite a rib cartilage injury forcing him off at half-time in the Raiders' win over Canterbury on Sunday.
Hopoate carried the painful injury into the game, but could only last 40 minutes.
He'll also be given until the 11th hour to see whether he'll be able to manage the pain against the Broncos.
Stuart's named James Schiller on the interchange as cover, while Sebastian Kris (hamstring) has also been named on the extended bench.
If Kris does play his first game since round 23, when he was injured in the win over Wests Tigers, then he could come in at fullback, centre, wing or even as the bench utility.
Raiders flyer Xavier Savage's wait for an NRL return will continue, with the young gun set to play in the NSW Cup after making his return from a hamstring injury on the weekend.
NRL ROUND 26
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Brad Morkos, 20. Jack Wighton, 21. Sebastian Kris, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
