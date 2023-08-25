It's been the scene of most of the Canberra Raiders' heaviest defeats of the season. So much so their results at Canberra Stadium are a large reason their points differential's a shocking minus 108.
But Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i isn't focussed on the past. He's focussed on making a statement against the Brisbane Broncos. A win against the second-placed Brisvegans will lock them into the NRL top eight and probably guarantee them a home semi-final in the process.
"That's the No.1 goal - just going out and playing well. We show in patches when we do get it together we can play some footy," Papali'i said.
"I think sometimes teams and so-called experts and commentators forget who we are, where we're placed and what we've done in the past.
"It felt like not long ago we beat the Broncos. They're coming down to Canberra.
"We obviously need to make a statement and play well. That's what we're focussing on."
While they've already beaten the Broncos once this season - 20-14 at Lang Park in round six - the Green Machine has struggled against top-eight sides at home.
They were belted by ladder-leading Penrith (53-12), Manly (42-14), the third-placed New Zealand Warriors (36-14) and seventh-placed Newcastle (28-6) - all at Canberra Stadium.
There's a few statistical trends that flow through those four games - a lack of possession, not completing sets, struggling to make any yardage and making (and missing) lots of tackles.
Surprisingly errors and penalties don't stand out as reasons behind the blowouts.
Papali'i put it down to one simple, easily fixable factor. And he's determined to ensure there's no repeats against the Broncos.
"It probably comes down to effort areas, body language kind of stuff. It just felt like once a team got one or two [tries] we just couldn't find a way back," he said.
"We're going out to play to win and hopefully we can do that.
"We're not going to focus on whether a team puts 40 on us in the past or 20, it's all about defending our mistakes and offering a bit of shape with the ball."
Their Penrith mauling came because the Raiders simply didn't have the ball.
Canberra had just 41 per cent of it in fact. They completed at just 67 per cent. And they missed a whopping 51 tackles, made 65 more than the visitors, with the Panthers making seven linebreaks to two.
While you'd think all that disparity came off the back of Green Machine errors, it didn't - they made 13 compared to Penrith's 10.
The Panthers amassed 1807 run metres to the Raiders' 1034m. Not even Penrith centre Stephen Crichton's sin binning in the first half helped Canberra make any head way.
This basically came down to a Turbo-charged Manly, with Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic scoring a hat-trick. Plus it was arguably five-eighth Josh Schuster's only good game of the season.
Not much separated the teams stats-wise: 52-48 possession to Manly, both teams completed at less than 70 per cent, the Sea Eagles made 199 more run metres, while the Raiders made 15 more tackles and missed 14 more.
Even linebreaks were pretty even at 8-6 in Manly's favour. Yet somehow it was a 28-point margin.
Statistically, there wasn't much between the Raiders and the New Zealand Warriors.
They both completed at least 70 per cent, the score was just 8-6 (to Canberra) at half-time, but the Warriors had 54 per cent of the ball.
While the Green Machine made 38 more tackles, the Warriors missed more tackles and had two players sent to the sin bin. But they still won by 22 points.
It simply came down to Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson and an ex-Raider - fullback Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad - coming back to haunt them.
Both scored tries, while Johnson set up three. And they combined to ruin Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game.
The Raiders and Newcastle roughly shared possession (49-51), both completed about 71 per cent, they had similar errors (16-14), similar penalties (5-4), but the Knights gave away 6-1 six agains.
And yet. The Knights had 549 more run metres, 14 more tackle busts and had blown the Green Machine off Canberra Stadium 20-0 in the first-half.
This time it was the Kalyn Ponga Show, with the Newcastle fullback on fire from the kick off.
Coincidentally, the Knights also won the linebreaks 7-2 - exactly the same numbers as the Raiders' losses to Penrith and the Warriors.
Not surprisingly, powerful prop Papali'i doesn't concern himself too much with statistics.
And he's certainly not concerned with what happens in the future. More specifically, the Broncos and a front-row battle against Broncos big boppers Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan.
"A lot of people look at stats instead of the game itself," Papali'i said.
"If you have 20 missed tackles and are still winning the game you don't look at the missed tackles as hard, but if you're missing 20 tackles and losing by 50 then it's a crucial part of reading stats.
"We're not looking behind and what happened in the past, we're looking forward and our focus is going on the Broncos this Saturday."
NRL ROUND 26
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Brad Morkos, 20. Jack Wighton, 21. Sebastian Kris, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Broncos squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Jock Madden, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy, 15. Brendan Piakura, 16. Kobe Hetherington, 17. Corey Jensen. Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars, 19. Keenan Palasia, 20. Martin Taupau, 21. Tristan Sailor, 22. Deine Mariner.
