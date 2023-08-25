The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The reasons why the Canberra Raiders' home record is so poor in 2023 and how to fix it

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have struggled against top sides at home this year. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Raiders have struggled against top sides at home this year. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's been the scene of most of the Canberra Raiders' heaviest defeats of the season. So much so their results at Canberra Stadium are a large reason their points differential's a shocking minus 108.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.