Murray-Darling Basin Plan 2027 extension without Victoria

August 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek says the door is still open for Victoria to join.
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan will be extended and the federal government will compensate communities affected by water buybacks, in a new agreement reached between the Commonwealth and the states, which Victoria has refused to sign.

