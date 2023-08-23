The Canberra Times
From an Odour Control Unit to a work of art - see the remarkable transformation underway in Belconnen

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
A new Icon Water facility in Belconnen that will remove foul smells from the sewer is being brightened up with a stunning mural that is a collaboration between local artists and students at Miles Franklin Primary School in Evatt.

