A new Icon Water facility in Belconnen that will remove foul smells from the sewer is being brightened up with a stunning mural that is a collaboration between local artists and students at Miles Franklin Primary School in Evatt.
The otherwise non-descript block off Ginninderra Drive, known as the Evatt Odour Control Unit, is part of the Belconnen trunk sewer, a major infrastructure project to service the fast-growing population in Canberra's north.
The new Belconnen trunk sewer will take wastewater from sinks, drains and toilets to the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre
The Evatt Odour Control Unit uses filters and ventilation stacks to absorb gases such as hydrogen sulphide, a common source of odours from sewerage systems. It also protects pipes form corrosion.
Helping the facility to come up smelling of roses, in more ways than one, is the mural being painted on all sides of the building, showing the different ecosystems from Ginninderra Creek to the ocean.
It was co-designed by students at Miles Franklin Primary School and local artists Raphael Taib and Canberra's famous mural family, Pete, Jenny and Geoff Filmer.
The main contractor for the project, Diona, approached Miles Franklin Primary School to become involved - and it turned out they were a perfect fit.
Classroom teacher Louise Dykes said school had a program for year five students that saw them regularly visit the nearby Ginninderra Creek wetlands, working with Landcare and other groups.
The year five students in 2022 helped to design the mural and returned as year six students this week to also help to paint it.
"We based it on the waterways system in this area," Ms Dykes said.
"So it's Ginninderra Creek to the Murrumbidgee to the Murray which ends in the Southern Ocean.
"We wanted them to understand each living thing that lives in each ecosystem and how they all connect and how our choices next to the Ginninderra Creek will actually affect the water that flows into the Southern Ocean."
Diona stakeholder engagement manager David Crowhurst was thrilled to see the students return and bring their designs to life this week.
"The results are fantastic," he said.
Icon Water general manager Davina McCormick also helped to put paint to wall this week.
"It's been a while since I was at school but it's really fun to get in there with the kids, hearing them talk about the parts of the project they designed and to be I guess getting my hands dirty myself and painting alongside them," she said.
Pete and Jenny Filmer, with son Geoff, have painted countless murals around Canberra.
Working with young artist Raphael Taib, the Filmers have created a mural that includes everything from kookaburras to Murry cod to parrots and turtles.
"It's a wonderful experience for the kids to design something and see it placed on the building," Jenny said.
The students were excited to take part, including 12-year-old Joseph Fitzgerald.
"Now I get to remember, every time I come past, that I had an input in making this," he said.
Fellow year six students Ella Moody and Amelia Arentson, both 12, were excited to be part of the mural making.
"I'm pretty impressed with what the artists have done and knowing the fact we got to be part of it and help out and design some of this is really great and I'm very grateful to have this opportunity," Amelia said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.