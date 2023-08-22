The 'nashos' who didn't go to Vietnam also served Australia

Last week the nation rallied to commemorate the veterans of the Vietnam War - and rightly so.
According to my internet search 63,740 young men aged 20 years were inducted into the Army to serve as "nashos". Of these 15,381 were sent to Vietnam. The reception they received when they got home was horrid.
While not wishing to diminish the commemorations I'd like to point out that 48,359 young men spent two years in Army green and experienced a disruption to their lives from which many did not recover. But does anyone even know this, let alone care?
I volunteered for the two years because I believed the propaganda from the then government. I was derided by some of my friends. I still feel the effects of this stupid decision 50 years later.
Many conscripts were married when inducted. They were separated from wives and families and in many cases, those families disintegrated before or soon after discharge.
Many suffered a form of PTSD because they were in units which were being readied for service overseas. I was one and my marriage was doomed from the start.
The recognition I received was a Commemorative National Service medal and the Australian Defence medal (given for a year in service). I am eligible for a DVA White Card which is nigh on useless. There was no recognition of the stress my wife was under or of the stress I was under.
While we couldn't vote we could get shot at.
I ask that on this 50th anniversary of the withdrawal we also remember that those who stood and waited also served.
I urge you to visit Nasho Fair Go at www.nashofairgo.com.au
Recent criticism of Americanisms and neologisms doesn't go far enough.
It's time to hold accountable the Romans, the Normans, and that upstart Shakespeare chap for all their distortions of the language.
Isn't it an extraordinary coincidence how often people will regard the English language as having been perfect in the era of their school years, and as having been in decline ever since?
The Greater Canberra missing middle myth generator (Letters, August 21) was fully cranked up in anticipation of planning changes for the release of "well-located" land for infill.
There are four big myths supporting the cry for infill.
One is that infill produces enough housing supply to meet the housing crisis demand. The government needs to stop counting knockdown-rebuilds as infill as this doesn't increase supply.
Another is that infill provides greater choice. That's only if you want a townhouse or a unit. There's already plenty of those.
The third is that infill doesn't have a negative environmental impact. New builds have the same environmental impact whether they're built in existing suburbs or greenfield sites.
The last is that infill is more affordable. You can't build affordable housing on Canberra's most expensive and "well-located" sites. Location, location, location.
Canberra's YIMBYs don't actually have backyards to offer up. They want other people's. The impact on locals is not their problem. Infill is urban mining.
Canberra can do better than adopting the Missing Middle Canberra campaign for "clear, specific changes that would permit more duplexes, townhouses, low-rise apartment blocks and mixed-use buildings in our established suburbs" (Letters, August 21).
Their website advocates more intensive development, except for high-rise, across Canberra by relaxing the zoning rules.
The trouble is that what is tolerable in small areas is not appropriate when allowed virtually anywhere, particularly when it results in a mix of medium and low-density housing. The former often has too many residences because developers always put profit first.
While I support increasing the number of people living in established suburbs we need a more nuanced approach. This includes protecting existing public open space.
The current rules do not achieve this. Allowing intensive development without tightening planning and building rules risks poor outcomes for all.
Responses to my letter (Letters, August 14) about aerial shooting of feral horses were typical of claims by animal activists. Robyn Soxsmith (Letters, August 18) called for fertility control - even though research has shown fertility control is not the solution in the Kosciusko National Park.
Frankie Seymour (Letters, August 21) says the horses are "naturalised" and "have picked up the slack from native animals no longer present". No scientists would agree with Frankie's convenient fiction.
Studies have repeatedly found helicopter shooting is more humane than ground shooting, contrary to assertions by armchair "experts" and animal liberationists. It is also more efficient.
The feral horse population in the park is believed to be between 14,000 and 23,000. Feral horse damage to precious high country ecosystems and endemic species is documented in many scientific papers.
The NSW government is allowing people from everywhere to have their say about the proposal to allow helicopter shooting (search for Amending the Wild Horse Management Plan). Please write and tell NSW to base its animal management decisions on evidence.
I was pleasantly surprised to read (Letters, August 22) that a historian (and long-standing Canberran) of such note as Peter Stanley had responded to my earlier suggestion that Canberrans seek out John Gorton's statue.
The challenges he describes in locating the statue could not have more eloquently made my point about the current poor location of this very sympathetic statue.
Let's move John Grey Gorton and Susie Q to a better location, ideally outside the John Gorton Building on King Edward Terrace, or failing that, perhaps facing "Old Parliament House" (MoAD) on the Parkes Place East side of the building.
Thank you for lifting the lid on the truth about cats as "killing machines" ("Cat 'killing machine' rethink needed", August 21). I too was shocked to discover that each roaming pet cat kills about 186 (mostly native) other animals per year.
It is telling that the combined effect of domestic and feral cats has been a primary driver of Australia's 34 mammal extinctions since 1788. As we work toward conserving our precious and threatened native wildlife, containing our pets is the least we can do.
New laws are desperately needed to protect birds and other wildlife.
In the meantime, community members could follow the slogan: "cats in the home, but never allowed to roam".
Well-fed domestic cats can, and often do, kill several small native animals a week. They are not looking for food. Hunting is an instinct that has been instilled in cats for eons.
It's not reasonable to expect cats to change. What is reasonable is to expect pet owners to be responsible and keep their pet cats contained in the home or in an outdoor pet play enclosure.
Many people plant native gardens to try to create a haven for native birds. However, their efforts can end in sadness as a result of cat attacks. Sometimes this results in unhappy relationships between neighbours.
As a wild life rescue volunteer for seven years, I witnessed the results of free roaming domestic cat attacks on many native animals. Most of the victims had to be put down. Even if an animal manages to escape from the cat's jaws, it will most likely die. Cats' mouths are rich in bacteria. Once an animal is bitten it is only a short time before infection sets in.
I have seen cats attack and kill native birds in the daylight. Cats like dogs, should be under their owners' control 24 hours a day.
British filmmaker Alex Holder who interviewed Donald Trump for his movie Unprecedented which documented the days leading up to January 6 insurrection said: "To be honest he was unhinged, terrifying. He's a very unusual man ... He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump, right? I mean, nothing else matters ".
Mr Holder also talked about the alleged fear that Mr Trump's staff felt whenever he spoke his mind.
"So it is a strange dynamic. It wasn't a respect toward the President. It was sheer fear. It was just a really unusual situation around him".
Is that the look of a democratic leader in the world's leading democracy? Or is it the look of a tyrant in a banana republic?
The government thinks AUKUS shows we are "growing up" as a nation. To me it looks more like "doubling down" as deputy sheriff to the US in our region. That way leads to war. Maturity is setting a national vision for peace and security and then working to achieve it.
Oscar Wilde chose not to skirt the topic of gender in sport with his observation: "Football is all very well as a game for rough girls, but it is hardly suitable for delicate boys".
Seriously, Paul Handscombe (Letters, August 20)? AFL is the only code where a goal can only be scored with the foot? Try rugby league and rugby union, sport.
Corporate memory of the horrors of the "Great War" proved evanescent in Menzies's political opportunism; a situation reflected in Holt's "all the way with LBJ", resulting in sacrificing Australian blood and treasure to chase the non-existent communism contagion chimera.
No one should be wishing to prematurely snuff out the rabbits on City Hill. It is not as if there's anything else happening there. Their delightful frolicking brings joy to many who head that way. (Letters, August 17). Live and let live.
Will the grasslands seen in the top right of the recent The Canberra Times photograph looking towards the Telstra Tower in the not-too-distant future be covered by cheek-to jowl "McMansions" with not a tree to be seen? When that happens people will huddle by their air conditioners to escape the heat island effect.
When I slipped my card into a machine to pay $3 for parking at the Canberra Centre I received a bank text asking me if a transaction was legitimate. I assumed it was my parking transaction. I was mistaken; two more $3 transactions were applied. I suspect I'm a victim of a scam which forces you to block your banking card.
No, Mr Sephton (Letters, August 22), now that the women's soccer hysteria is over we can get back to the footy finals.
Of course Commonwealth Bridge will have to be upgraded - to deal with the massive amount of additional heavy-vehicle traffic needed over many years to support the construction of stages 2A and 2B light rail ("Authority grilled over lake bridge consultation", August 22). Considerations about pedestrian and pram accessibility, handrails and the weight of electric cars are minor in comparison.
I wonder whether Scott Morrison will be welcomed back in Hawaii anytime soon. After all, as we all know by his own account, he doesn't hold a hose.
