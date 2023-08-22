The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Rower Jaime Fernandez picked as Rugby Australia women's high-performance manager

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 22 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby Australia has turned to a Canberra-based rowing guru to help transform its women's programs just days after coming under fire from Wallaroos players claiming inequity in resources compared to the Wallabies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.