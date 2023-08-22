Rugby Australia has turned to a Canberra-based rowing guru to help transform its women's programs just days after coming under fire from Wallaroos players claiming inequity in resources compared to the Wallabies.
RA has partnered with World Rugby to welcome three-time Olympic rower and Sydney 2000 silver medallist Jaime Fernandez into the new position.
The highly respected rower-turn-administrator has stepped away from his job as deputy performance director at Rowing Australia after spending 11 years with the organisation.
But he will be walking into Wallaroos chaos after the players took a stand against Rugby Australia and called for officials to stop neglecting the female game.
The social-media protest prompted fears rugby would lose its top talent to other competitions, which are investing in growing the women's game.
Rugby Australia admitted it had a "way to go" to improve conditions for the Wallaroos and pledged to keep players involved in their plans.
A spokesman for RA responded to the Wallaroos, saying the governing body was "taking steps" to invest in the women's game.
Fernandez will work across across the Wallaroos, Super W and women's pathways programs to develop high-performance environments and implement clear standards on the path to professionalism.
Rugby Australia is the first union to partner with World Rugby on Accelerate, a new global framework for growth and targeted investment that will fast track the development of women's rugby both on and off the field.
As part of this investment under the Accelerate program, RA says it is also committed to recruiting a fulltime Wallaroos head coach for the 2024 season.
Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh is delighted with the appointment ahead of an exciting international calendar that features the 2025 and 2029 Women's Rugby World Cups in England and Australia.
"Jaime has a proven track record over more than a decade at Rowing Australia," Waugh said on Tuesday.
"We look forward to drawing on his exceptional experience to further improve our national women's programs." Fernandez will officially start on September 11.
Meanwhile, the arrival of Steve Hansen in Wallabies camp sparked its own drama as the former All Blacks coach teamed up with Eddie Jones.
Those supporting the Wallaroos suggested it was another example of Rugby Australia spending big on the men while the women get left behind, but it emerged Hansen's role was an unpaid one.
The shockwaves made their way across the Tasman, with the New Zealand prime minister weighing in and All Blacks players "gobsmacked" by his defection.
However, Hansen has downplayed his role against the Kiwis' arch-rivals, saying he's just helping out his mate Eddie Jones and will be gone by the end of the week.
All Black Dane Coles spoke for a nation when he was informed of Hansen's short-term role with the Wallabies.
"Shag what are you up to?," the surprised hooker said, referring to Hansen's nickname, when he was told of the defection.
"It hurts a little bit, to be fair. I'm actually gob-smacked ... he's a bit of an icon in the All Blacks setup.
"I'm actually a bit speechless. A bit disappointing but we can't do much about that."
Coles was the starting hooker for the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup under Hansen, a tournament in which they beat Australia in the final for their third, and most-recent, title.
The shockwave of Hansen's move was clearly resonating back in Wellington, where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was similarly aghast.
Asked what Hansen's punishment should be, Hipkins exclaimed, "We should cancel his citizenship", before laughing and quickly adding, "That's a joke just to be very clear".
Hansen jumped on the phone to Kiwi radio station Newstalk ZB to set the record straight.
"I'd just like to put everybody's mind at rest that I haven't joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup," he said.
"I'm here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie, a good mate of mine, just to give him some feedback on what he's doing.
"Rugby is bigger than all of us, so (I'm) happy to do that."
Hansen said he was not being paid for his appearance in Paris this week as the Wallabies prepare for their final World Cup tune-up against France this weekend.
Australia are yet to win a match under Jones in his second term as coach, but Hansen said he liked what he had seen in his short time around the Wallabies camp.
"Australia are looking good actually," he said. "They're just a young side that are coming together and they've got a coach that wants them to work hard and be better. I think they're buying into that."
France and Ireland are the favourites to win the tournament but Hansen raised doubts over both frontrunners.
He queried Ireland's ability to run deep given they have never been past the quarter-finals of a World Cup, and said France would find it hard to replace freshly injured five-eighth Romain Ntamack.
The 64-year-old saved his most effusive praise for the All Blacks, who face South Africa this weekend off the back of an unbeaten 2023.
"They're going great. They're exactly where they want to be," Hansen said. "They know how they want to play (and) they're confident in each other."
Meanwhile, the Foul Play Review Official (Bunker) and shot clock will both feature at the Cup in France, World Rugby has confirmed.
World Rugby says this is aimed at supporting match officials, promoting ball-in-flow and enhancing fan experience at the tournament which kicks off on September 8.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
