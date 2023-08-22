Even though the full contents of the intergenerational report won't be released until Thursday enough is already known to reignite the "big Australia" debate kicked off by Kevin Rudd in 2009.
Dr Rudd coined the term to describe the increase in population the country would have to achieve by 2050 if it was to meet its social, welfare, labour force and defence requirements.
The then PM was responding to the 2009 Intergenerational Report's prediction that the Australian population would almost double from 22 million in 2010 to 35 million in 2050.
According to the 2023 intergenerational report the national population is now expected to reach about 40.5 million by 2062-63; a slightly slower rate of growth than that being predicted 14 years ago.
Dr Rudd, who foresaw the challenges such a transition would involve given the ageing population and other factors, was sufficiently concerned to appoint Tony Burke as population minister the following year.
While now out of office for more than a decade, Dr Rudd has not resiled from his belief in high levels of immigration to expand the tax base and maintain productivity at an acceptable level.
Speaking in Canberra on his return from China in November 2019, Dr Rudd argued for a population target of at least 50 million people to ensure Australia could "fund independently the defence and intelligence assets necessary to defend our territorial integrity and maintain our political sovereignty".
In March 2021, in a speech that echoed the post-war "populate or perish" refrain, he warned "we run the risk by mid-century of becoming a second rate country - one that fails to live up to its possibilities or potential".
While much has happened since 2009, including a pandemic that brought immigration to a standstill and the worst global strategic outlook since 1939, many of the messages in the 2009 document are echoed in the report to be released by Dr Chalmers.
Fears stalling natural population increase and the ageing of the population will hit the economy hard are greater now than back then. Gross domestic product is expected to increase at just 2.2 per cent per annum over the next 40 years.
That is well below the levels of growth since the end of the global financial crisis. It is also .9 percentage points per annum below the average level of growth over the past 40 years.
A relative decline in productivity on this scale over such a long period would go far to bringing about the national decline Dr Rudd has been warning of.
All of that said, the counter argument to "big Australia" is equally powerful - especially given this continent will be hit harder than most by the impact of climate change.
Debates about the human "carrying capacity" of Terra Australis date back to the early 19th century and even before. This ancient land is home to fragile ecosystems. Our celebrated "droughts and flooding rains" are increasing in both tempo and scale.
While, up until now, humanity has been able to master changing environments with technological fixes there is a growing belief time and luck are running out.
Those who argue endless growth is impossible on a small blue planet with finite resources have a point.
They may also be right when they say humanity's obsession with getting more and more is a Ponzi scheme.
Logic would suggest today's children, their children, and their children's children are going to pay a heavy price for the affluence this generation continues to expect and demand.
There is no such thing as a free lunch.
