The old Toyota passed its rego test with flying colours. The young bloke who drove it down from the workshop beamed as he passed me the key.
"Still goes alright and she's real zippy," he said.
"Yep," I agreed, adding that it wasn't my car, it was my mother-in-law's and it was rarely driven these days as she preferred public transport. I drove the faithful little red buzzbomb back to its home with the good news there was no work required - and the bad news that I'd possibly need some physio after the contortions required to squeeze into its tiny cabin.
Had it taken place in London, that short trip across one suburb would have cost an additional $26, thanks to that city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) system. A camera would have recorded the vehicle's registration number, ascertained the car did not meet modern emission standards, and extracted the fee from my mother-in-law's online account. It's all part of the City of London's efforts to curb vehicle emissions and later this month Ulez will roll out across all London boroughs.
According to the Transport for London website, petrol cars registered after 2005 generally meet the low emission standard but diesel vehicles registered before 2015 don't.
Londoners are not taking kindly to the scheme. Some are committing criminal acts and either vandalising or completely removing the cameras. In just four months, London's Metropolitan Police have received more 300 reports of cables being cut, cameras being disconnected and destroyed in a modern day Boston Tea Party tax rebellion. With cables often connecting several cameras, It's estimated almost 500 have been put out of action.
Seemingly generous cash for clunkers - or scrappage - payments and free public transport cards being offered are not deterring the self-styled "Bladerunners" from their anti-camera campaign. That's probably because only one-third of applicants for the payments have been successful. The low-emission strategy has also pitched British PM Rishi Sunak against London's Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, with Sunak urging a rethink of the Ulez expansion over most of the city.
In a delicious irony the resulting headache - for motorists and politicians - can be traced back to Khan's chaotic tow-headed predecessor, Boris Johnson, who introduced the original scheme, covering only central London, when he was Tory mayor. Proving he has more positions than the Kamasutra, BoJo's now dead against the scheme's expansion.
Having driven in London once - only once, I'd never make the same mistake twice - I reckon any initiative to reduce the numbers of cars in a city so well served by public transport is worth the pain.
And while I hope the little red Toyota continues its faithful service, those smoky old rattletraps with bung mufflers, one headlight out and mismatched body panels that wake me up at night - tax them out of existence, I say.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Australia toughen its laws on vehicle emissions? Would congestion and emission taxes ever work in our major cities? Are you forced to drive because public transport is inadequate or nonexistent where you live? Do you get annoyed when you're stuck behind a smoky vehicle? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- The Murray-Darling Basin Plan will be extended and the federal government will compensate communities affected by water buybacks, in a new agreement reached between the Commonwealth and the states, which Victoria has refused to sign.
- Taxpayers ripped off for millions of dollars by the son of a former deputy tax commissioner will pay to keep him in jail for at least a decade. Adam Cranston, 36, was sentenced to 15 years with a non-parole period of 10 years for his role in the $105 million Plutus Payroll tax fraud and money-laundering conspiracies.
- Veteran broadcaster and magazine editor Ita Buttrose will step down as chair of the ABC after five years in the role. Ms Buttrose has told the federal government she will not seek a second stint as the head of the public broadcaster when her term comes to an end in March 2024.
THEY SAID IT: "The road to positivity is strewn with the abandoned vehicles of the faint-hearted." - Peter McWilliams
YOU SAID IT: If Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy didn't know about the $8.5 million AUKUS consultancy contract, pity poor Gen Z, who'll be footing the bill when they're old and grey.
Ian writes: "If the AUKUS subs, whenever we get them, ever get used in an actual fight, particularly against China, then we could say that getting them didn't achieve what we hoped, which was as a deterrent. Part of that deterrent is that we would never use them by ourselves, but with our big powerful Western allies. Australia cannot defend itself by itself, unless it was invaded by New Zealand, and then it would be touch and go. So these big alliances are essential. What is depressing is the colossal waste of resources to maintain armies, big weapons, and defence postures in the event some megalomaniac egotists decide to throw their weight around. It might be hippie nostalgia, but imagine a world where none of it was necessary."
Ross doubts the AUKUS program will make us safer. "How can three or four or five nuclear subs hope to repel boarders from our vast coastline? You should always remember that it wouldn't have been necessary for any government to employ consultants if the relevant public servants had carried out their tasks effectively. Look no further than the SA shipyard where, when last heard, they were some 300 per cent overspent and 200 per cent over time building a few destroyers and yet no one was held accountable for such a disgrace!"
John writes: "The beneficiaries of AUKUS? US military strategy and US submarine and other US military related industries, certainly not Australia, strategically and economically. This dangerous scheme was no doubt dreamt up by the US especially, and accident-prone Morrison fell for it. Even worse, as you say, it was adopted without due diligence as to the implications within 24 hours by a few Labor ministers, including Penny Wong to her great discredit."
"We shouldn't have touched AUKUS with a barge pole," writes John from Newcastle. "The AUKUS decision would be supported by consultancies from the big four consultancy firms. These would be the same firms that consult for international defence industries, our military, the US and British military, the nuclear industry and the Australian government in production of the Defence White Paper. With the recent scandals highlighted with PwC, who would know who the consultancy firms are truly acting for, and how much of an imperative it was to buy these submarines?"
Gerry writes: "The further the fanciful story develops, the more AUKUS appears as an outrageously expensive deceit. First up are the nuclear submarines. Why are we buying these when there is a viable, operable, quieter, cheaper alternative? Submarines using air-independent propulsion have been around for some time and are already in use by 10 democratic countries. In addition, the nuclear subs won't be available for 10 to 12 years. When these outdated, technologically redundant boats arrive they will be no match for air, sea and underwater drones. We are told they are planned for use against Chinese aggression. Do we need to ask the Chinese to hold off the planned war until we are ready?"
"How things change!" writes Peter. "Could the young Albo of 30 years ago have imagined that he would be presiding over an ALP national conference defending a deal where Australia spends an unimaginable amount of money on nuclear submarines and where opponents of this ill-thought out scheme are likened to Pig Iron Bob? I think not. Is the light on the hill flickering or has it gone out?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
