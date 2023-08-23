Ian writes: "If the AUKUS subs, whenever we get them, ever get used in an actual fight, particularly against China, then we could say that getting them didn't achieve what we hoped, which was as a deterrent. Part of that deterrent is that we would never use them by ourselves, but with our big powerful Western allies. Australia cannot defend itself by itself, unless it was invaded by New Zealand, and then it would be touch and go. So these big alliances are essential. What is depressing is the colossal waste of resources to maintain armies, big weapons, and defence postures in the event some megalomaniac egotists decide to throw their weight around. It might be hippie nostalgia, but imagine a world where none of it was necessary."