Crispin Hull | The solution to our housing crisis is becoming obvious

By Crispin Hull
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:58pm
The housing and rental crisis in Australia is directly caused by ramped up immigration. Picture Shutterstock
A lawyer friend of mine who has acted on and off for large developers once told me that the really big money in Australia is made from change of land use.

