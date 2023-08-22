The Canberra Times
Vacant office space along Anketell Street, Greenway to be converted into 76-apartment Punthill Tuggeranong hotel

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
A mostly vacant office block in Tuggeranong will be converted into a 76-apartment hotel by serviced-apartment operator Veriu.

