Trigger warning: This article deals with some mental ill health signs and symptoms.
It was 6am and I'd already been awake for two hours. The TV was blaring, the fridge was beeping at me, my one-year-old was pulling tupperware out of the cupboard as I tried to unpack the dishwasher around him.
All of a sudden all I could hear was "mummy, mummy, mummy" over and over again. My skin prickled, my shoulders crept up and my temple started pulsating.
"Mummy, mummy, mummy."
It was my three-year-old in her Little Tykes car in my kitchen. Why? No idea.
"Mummy, mummy, mummy."
I took a deep breath and asked her what was going on. She shrugged. I turned back to what I was doing.
"Mummy, mummy, mummy."
Something in me snapped.
"LEAVE ME ALONE" I roared at my kids. "Get out of my kitchen." I walked (wheeled) them both into the lounge room and slammed the door behind them.
I have never told my kids to leave me alone before (and they haven't for three years ...). In that moment, I forgot all the 'advice' from the parenting Instagram pages, I forgot how I'm trying to teach my three-year-old you don't have to yell to resolve situations, I forgot that whatever she was probably trying to tell me was really important to her.
Instead, I just saw red.
This is the very uncomfortable truth of postnatal rage.
Clinical psychologist at the Gidget Foundation Australia, Chris Barnes, said there are a number of factors that can contribute to postnatal rage.
"Postnatal rage can be caused by a combination of factors including lack of support, overwhelm, anxiety, gender inequalities and society expectations, grief and other types of stress," she said.
"It can affect anyone including non-birthing parents and parents who have never had issues with anger, anxiety or depression before."
This wasn't my first incident of postnatal rage, but that didn't make me feel any less guilty, this kind of outburst isn't like me. I'm not one for confrontation or yelling on most days (I'm more passive aggressive when I'm cranky ...)
Long ago, my partner and I decided we want to implement gentle parenting in our household. On this particular day, in this particular moment, gentle parenting did not feel possible.
Symptoms of postnatal rage include
Ms Barnes said at the Gidget Foundation they see this kind of outburst as an "excess of emotion" or a "way to avoid sadness and overwhelm".
"Postnatal rage can feel scary at the time as it is intense, bubbling under the surface and it can seemingly come out of nowhere," she said.
Read more like this
Although these feelings aren't necessarily new, the concept of postnatal rage is relatively recent. It differs from the more familiar postnatal depression and anxiety (PNDA) in that postnatal rage is a symptom or a sign that can sometimes indicate some underlying depression.
The shame and stigma around the outbursts is real for a lot of clients who seek help with the Gidget Foundation.
"Our clients will talk about this surge of anger, but it comes with a certain amount of embarrassment or shame, especially for women as anger is not seen in society as an acceptable emotion, especially in the perinatal period," Ms Barnes said.
"Talking about postnatal rage, how it develops and how to manage it helps dispel stigma and let parents know they can ask for help."
So I guess that's what I'm doing here, trying to help dispel stigma or help people who might be suffering from these outbursts. And maybe trying to appease some of my guilt here too ...
What should you do if you're experiencing postnatal rage? Ms Barnes has some advice.
Get more articles like this straight to you inbox by signing-up to our latest newsletter offering The Catch-Up.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.