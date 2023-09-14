This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There used to be a saying among TV producers: "You can't polish a turd but you can cover it in glitter." It meant any old rubbish could be prettied up with pictures, snappy editing and punchy sound.
After yesterday's High Court ruling that Qantas had unlawfully sacked more than 1600 workers, the airline is going to need a mountain of glitter to restore its reputation - and even then it will be unlikely to mask the smell. Thankfully for the airline, there are corporations out there which specialise in making turds look good. And Qantas has engaged one of them to do just that. It's called in Boston Consulting Group to gloss up its tarnished image.
Boston Consulting Group made headlines some years ago when it was revealed to be one of three companies tasked with putting a human face on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who earned himself infamy after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. BCG, along with consultancies Booz Allen and McKinsey & Company, have provided PR services and advice that has helped bin Salman consolidate his power over the kingdom, earning hundreds of millions of dollars for their efforts.
The horrific nature of Khashoggi's murder - he was lured to the consulate, killed, chopped into small pieces and removed in garbage bags - made many companies squeamish about doing business with the regime. But not these three. Where there's a buck to be made...
Qantas knows a thing or two about making a buck. Or holding onto other people's bucks to boost its bottom line. Or shedding a workforce unfairly and unlawfully. But public relations? That's been a glaring blind spot, hence the decision to call on BCG for help. But even BCG is unlikely to turn things around if the airline doesn't make a long overdue departure from its previous bad practices.
Sure, Alan Joyce has gone but the board that backed him and his sky-high bonuses remains. And now, added to the impending ACCC prosecution for selling already cancelled flights, is the prospect of having to compensate those unlawfully sacked workers, many of whom suffered immeasurably when they lost their jobs. Maurice Blackburn's principal Josh Bornstein is limbering up: "Our legal team will now ask the Federal Court to hear claims for compensation for all adversely impacted workers and then seek a substantial penalty against Qantas," he said after the High Court ruling.
Joyce's successor Vanessa Hudson has been handed a shit sandwich. She took a small bite of it yesterday as the airline apologised for the hurt the unlawful sackings caused. "As we have said from the beginning, we deeply regret the personal impact the outsourcing decision had on all those affected and we sincerely apologise for that," the Qantas statement said. A pinch of glitter.
Back in 1990, when the movie The Hunt for Red October was released, I asked producer Mace Neufeld who he thought cinema's next villains would be, now the Cold War was over and the Soviet Union was no more. "Evil corporations," he said. How right he was. Hardly surprising the big turd polishers are being called upon to make them look pretty.
