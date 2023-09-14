Deb writes: "If you did a straw poll and asked women if they had encountered unwanted behaviour, remarks or suggestions from men I reckon you would get inundated. I only have to think of the half a dozen times I have been touched and accosted from the time I was around four years old to know it's more common than people realise because we just never talk about it or tell anyone. I have never told anyone of my experiences because I find it embarrassing and I just put it down to life, and learn to avoid those men wherever possible. Perhaps we women should write to the male members of parliament and ask them what their code of conduct is and whether they are suitable to sit as an elected member. Thanks again for a great daily thought provoking communication."