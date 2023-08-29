The former Commonwealth Bank building in Civic will not be provisionally registered on the heritage register, the interim ACT Heritage Council has decided.
The council was not satisfied the building, on the corner of London Circuit and Ainslie Place, was likely to have heritage significance.
Opened in 1967, the three-storey building features horizontal louvres and decorative facade panels on the outside
Architecture firm Peddle, Thorp and Walker was contracted by the Commonwealth Bank to design the building, as reported in The Canberra Times in 1966.
The building, block 2, section 13, City, was provisionally registered in June 2022 by the previous ACT Heritage Council.
Provisional registration is the first step in a heritage listing and allows the council to seek public feedback on the decision.
The consultation website stated the building was "strongly reflective" of the National Capital Development Commission planning framework that guided new construction in Civic during the mid-1960s.
When the ACT Heritage Council was extraordinarily dismissed in December, the provisional listing also lapsed.
The interim council was appointed in April and were tasked with reviewing previous decisions.
On August 15, the interim council decided not to provisionally list the former Commonwealth Bank Building on the heritage register.
Cathy Skippington, deputy chair of the interim ACT Heritage Council, said the building was originally nominated under the criteria for "importance to the course or pattern of the ACT's cultural or natural history".
"In our consideration, those aspects of the building as it relates to the broader ambitions of the NCDC's design for Civic is not being contributed by this one building," she said.
In its statement of reasons, the council found the building did not satisfy any of the eight criteria it was assessed against.
Among its reasons, the council stated the building "does not appear to be uncommon or rare as post-war bank building in Canberra".
There was also no evidence that the building "has the potential to yield information that will contribute significantly to a wider understanding of the cultural history of the ACT", the council stated.
Ms Skippington said while the decision could not be reviewed, new information or nominations could be considered by the current or future councils.
Canberra developer Evri Group is the owner of the building and is preparing redevelopment plans for the site.
The group did not wish to comment on the plans at this stage.
