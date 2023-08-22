This Australian novel is an intriguing mix of genres - coming-of-age story, suburban noir, and a touch of magic realism.
It's a book about young adulthood rather than a book for young adults, though of course there's nothing to stop them reading it. It takes place in the 1980s and readers might find it interesting to visit, or revisit, a world not so long ago before mobile phones and the internet both brought people together and distanced them from each other. Not having these devices also helps events to unfold in ways they might not have today.
The period ambience isn't overemphasised but there are occasional references, such as to Back to the Future, that provide a reminder of the setting.
The narrator is Nick Wheatley, a 17-year-old who's finished high school but who doesn't know what comes next or what he wants to do with his life. He gets a part-time job at McDonald's but he's got more important things on his mind during this life-changing summer.
Womersley makes Nick an engaging narrator with a believable voice, articulate and sympathetic as he recounts events in what turns out to be an eventful summer.
This being literary fiction, not all loose ends are tied up or questions answered.
Nick's parents are getting divorced - his father has moved out of the house - and his sister Alison is strange and self-destructive.
The one positive constant is his next-door-neighbour and best friend since childhood, Marion Perry. They smoke cigarettes and dope together and talk and laugh. Their relationship remains platonic although Nick does get a bit jealous when she talks about a boyfriend.
When Marion's father is killed in a hit-and-run incident one night, the police can't come up with any suspects or leads.
Before the funeral Nick, clad in an ill-fitting suit, visits his neighbourhood drug dealer, Becky, seeking some marijuana to help him get through the day. Luckily her boyfriend, Stretch, a one-eyed mechanic with a nasty streak, isn't home.
Becky considers herself a "natural witch" and when told the police have no leads in the case, she pulls out a ouija board and suggests they try to make contact with Mr Perry. She's not kidding and, interestingly, the word MORRIS is spelled out on the board.
That's all they get and it only deepens the mystery. Is it a car model? A person's name? A coincidence?
And have they really communicated with the dead or is there some other explanation?
Things become even more puzzling at the wake. Nick meets a man at the wake who is vaguely familiar and who's full of exhortations about what a young man should be doing with his life.
The talkative stranger might seem to be just another annoying adult but then he suggests Nick come and see him if he wants something more than McDonald's and hands over a business card that contains only a phone number, a name, and a business name.
It reads: Edmund Morris, Morris Industries.
While this obviously would not be enough to convince the police - especially given the tip came from a ouija board - the coincidence, or whatever it is, piques Nick's interest.
Readers can discover for themselves what happens. Suffice it to say that Nick and Marion will find themselves in some strange and unexpected situations - some dangerous, some mysterious.
The story seems to take place at some remove, as though some details are hazy or too painful to recount, and feels unsettling even when aspects of it are familiar.
Nick hasn't even looked at his HSC results by the end of the story, much less planned his future, but things have changed, and the book's last few pages and final lines are as haunting as they are opaque.
