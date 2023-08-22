The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Chris Womersley's Ordinary Gods and Monsters mixes genres effectively

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:52pm, first published August 22 2023 - 4:22pm
Chris Womersley. Picture supplied
  • Ordinary Gods and Monsters, by Chris Womersley. Pan Macmillan, $34.99

This Australian novel is an intriguing mix of genres - coming-of-age story, suburban noir, and a touch of magic realism.

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

