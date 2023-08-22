The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Seeing Machines driver distraction detection system in million vehicles

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One million cars around the world are now using the Canberra-developed driver distraction detection system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.