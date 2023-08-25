The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tim the Yowie Man: Cork Block Cavern is Duntroon's secret bunker

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Behind the parade ground in the Royal Military College, Duntroon, stands a mature gum tree - it's one of the more magnificent specimens you'll see in suburban Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.