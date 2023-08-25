Did You Know? In 1986, during his first year at Duntroon, Jeremy Hanson, a former army officer and current Deputy Leader of the ACT Opposition, lived three doors down from the secret bunker. "Even then it was still a place where we would hide out for a few hours sometimes and just drink and talk," Hanson says. "It was quiet bonding and would make me think of those who had gone before us and had then gone on to serve in places like Vietnam."