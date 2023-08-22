Thunder and heavy rain lashed Canberra in the early evening on Tuesday, with the storm sweeping in from the west. Earlier in the day, hail bombarded parts of Gunghalin.
But the worst of the weather eased after 8pm. The Bureau of Meteorology's "severe weather warning" was cancelled though steady rain continued.
Thick hail hit Gunghalin earlier in the evening. It consisted, though, of smaller pellets, nowhere near the cricket-ball size which wreaked widespread damage to cars in 2020.
The Emergency Services Agency was reporting storm damage at Lipscomb Place in Macgregor but this was an isolated incident.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just after 7pm, with a forecast of damaging winds and large hailstones for the south of the territory.
Locations forecast to be hardest hit were Mount Ginini, Tidbinbilla, Cabramurra, Selwyn and Adaminaby, large parts of the ACT, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains
READ MORE:
When it came, the thunderstorms produced damaging winds, large hailstones, and large accumulations of small hail in the area over the several hours.
Sheet lightning in Queanbeyan was spectacular.
The ACT State Emergency Service advised people to:
Forecasts for August 23 show partly cloudy day, with a top of 16 degrees in Canberra.
The Canberra airport gauge recorded four millimetres of rain between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday.
Cabramurra in the Snowy Mountains recorded more than 10mm in the same time.
Earlier on Tuesday, temperatures peaked 18 degrees after an overnight low of 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.