A late thunderstorm event on Tuesday has left a thick blanket of fog around Canberra and the ACT early on Wednesday morning.
Patches of frost were melting as the fog took over the region about 6am. It was about 2.1 degrees at that time but felt like -1 degree.
As the morning sun peered through and began to heat wet roads and pavements, the air above them turned warmer causing the water to evaporate and create a dense layer of vapour.
The resulting fog led to poor visibility on ACT roads with even high-rise buildings disappearing into the clouds.
The fog had begun to break up by 9am and was expected to clear out within an hour.
The rest of the day was forecasted to be partly cloudy with a top of 16 degrees and 15 to 20kmh winds expected later in the afternoon.
Wind gusts reached up to 59kmh at 7.22pm at Canberra Airport on Tuesday while 5.8mm of rain was recorded. The most rain recorded was about 13mm at Kowen Forest.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning just after 7pm on Tuesday, with a forecast of damaging winds and large hailstones for the south of the territory.
Parts of Gungahlin even reported receiving hail before the storm.
The Emergency Services Agency was reporting storm damage at Lipscomb Place in Macgregor but this was an isolated incident.
The State Emergency Service did not receive any calls requiring help during the thunderstorm on Tuesday night.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
