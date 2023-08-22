The Canberra Times
Canberra's forecasted thunderstorms leave behind thick morning fog

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Mouat Street near the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham had poor visibility due to fog on Wednesday morning. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi
Mouat Street near the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham had poor visibility due to fog on Wednesday morning. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

A late thunderstorm event on Tuesday has left a thick blanket of fog around Canberra and the ACT early on Wednesday morning.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

