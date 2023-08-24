September 7: From 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host author Zoya Patel at Ginsights for a discussion of her 2023 novel Once a Stranger, which dives deep into family, tradition, loss and the challenge of feeling at home. Full range of Big River cocktails and no-alcohol beverages for sale alongside a signature cocktail in Zoya's honour. All welcome, bookings essential. Tickets $5 available here: bigriverdistilling.com.au/products/ginsights-author-event.

