Litbits from September 2, 2023: Catch talks by authors Zoya Patel and Sam Roggeveen

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:12pm, first published August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Zoya Patel will be at Ginsights. Picture supplied
Helping Afghanistan

A group of book lovers in Canberra have thrown their support behind a project to supply suitable books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan, where the new government has banned books for girls. Financial donations to provide access to books are invited: see worldliteracyfoundation.org.

