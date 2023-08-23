The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Years to wait for Canberra recycling plant, interim solution sought

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The enormous and costly mess resulting from lithium-ion batteries entering the recycling stream and fire-gutting the Hume plant last year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The enormous and costly mess resulting from lithium-ion batteries entering the recycling stream and fire-gutting the Hume plant last year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A new ACT recycling facility to replace the Hume site gutted by fire during a lithium-ion battery thermal runaway late last year is not expected to be operational until mid 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.