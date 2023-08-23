The Canberra Times
Albanese confirms the government is holding tight to a secret climate risk report

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
August 23 2023
Anthony Albanese has confirmed there are no current plans to release a top-level assessment of climate change as an Australian national security risk, while pointing to "considerable material" already publicly available.

Local News

