A sovereign citizen has admitted to obstructing police during a destructive fire, which caused millions of dollars' worth of damage to Old Parliament House.
However, a prosecutor has discontinued a related charge of arson which alleged the man had been involved in lighting the blaze.
Rayne Orion Crowe, 23, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday, when he pleaded guilty to obstructing a territory public official.
The charge was remitted to the Galambany Court to join unrelated matters.
Crowe had previously refused to enter pleas, saying he would not "take a plea to a corporation that committed genocide on my people".
He also claimed, while carrying a kangaroo skin in a courtroom, there had been "a perversion of justice" in his case.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea filed a notice declining to proceed with the prosecution of an arson charge.
The charges relate to a fire lit outside the doors of Old Parliament House in December 2021, causing almost $5 million worth of damage to the heritage-listed building.
It was allegedly lit by sovereign citizens who clashed with police during anti-government protests.
An agreed statement of facts was not tendered to the court on Wednesday.
However, police documents tendered during a bail application last year alleged Crowe was among 20 people who stood between first responders and the historic building, which burned after a protester allegedly carried hot coals from a ceremonial fire to the front doors.
It was alleged the protesters "surged to shove at police" when they attempted to disperse the group.
Restoration works to the building included replacing heritage-listed doors, repainting the walls and wiping clean thousands of objects inside the museum.
Speaking to the Supreme Court last week, Crowe stated he needed "some sort of legal representation".
"Um, I need a lawyer," he said.
Crowe told the court he had seen "bits and pieces" of a brief of evidence but "wasn't able to go through it all".
"I haven't really looked at anything," Crowe said.
Now represented by the Aboriginal Legal Service, Crowe is set to appear in the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court on Thursday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
