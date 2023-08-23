The Galaxy Z Fold series, from conception to creation

The ground-breaking, foldable Galaxy Z Series continues to push the boundaries of what's possible by offering new ways for individuals to use their devices that suit their unique lifestyles. Picture supplied

Looking back over the past decade, the smartphone industry has changed time and time again.



From devices that are nearly the size of a tablet, to the introduction of pocketable flip phones, technological innovation is ever evolving.

For leaders like Samsung, the ground-breaking, foldable Galaxy Z Series continues to push the boundaries of what's possible by offering new ways for individuals to use their devices that suit their unique lifestyles.

Take the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, the ultimate productivity powerhouse. It wouldn't be what it is today without the four generations of devices that preceded it.

If you're wondering where it all started - we have the intel you've been looking for.

2019 - The birth of a new mobile category with the Galaxy Fold

Samsung's Galaxy Fold changed the conventional notion of mobile phones by offering users a tablet-like experience with a twist - or a fold rather, thanks to the 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

Sophisticated hinge technology allowed the phone to be folded like a book, ensuring portability without compromising functionality.

This achievement was a result of innovation across all areas, from materials to technology.

The device that was then known as Galaxy Fold brought a whole new level of productivity and engagement that different from other smartphones, inviting users into an entirely new world.

The screen on the Galaxy Fold has increased in size with each new model and now boasts a 7.6-inch Main Screen offering an expansive and uninterrupted viewing experience. Picture supplied

2020 - Expanding the possibilities of the mobile experience with the Galaxy Z Fold2

Valuable user feedback shaped the Galaxy Z Fold2, as the main display size increased to a 7.6-inch screen while the cover display was expanded to 6.2 inches for usability.

Samsung's Flex mode feature was introduced that year - a unique user experience that allows open apps to adapt to the angle of the screen when the phone is partially folded phone between 75 and 115 degrees.

Content creation was a driver of change as well, as camera capabilities were enhanced for better photo taking with Auto Framing, which automatically adjusts the camera's shooting range by recognising faces and movements.



The new Dual Preview feature allowed the user and photo subject to simultaneously view the preview on the Main and Cover Screen to help capture a perfect shot.

2021 - The Galaxy Z Fold3 sparks a new era for foldables, including the first foldable phone with S Pen support

The Galaxy Z Fold3 introduced enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device's top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom.

The S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) maximised efficiencies on its large main screen, for everything from sketching or making edits to quickly jotting down notes.



Users could also enjoy video, games, and other immersive content - a pivotal update.

2022 - Performance and multitasking with the Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 introduced Samsung's most comprehensive smartphone experience at the time, offering immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Multitasking was easier than ever on the Galaxy Z Fold4.



The new Taskbar feature, which was similar to the taskbar layout on a PC, allowed users to add their favourite apps for easy access.

New swipe gestures elevated multitasking capabilities even further.



Users could split the screen in half, switch full screens or bring up pop-up windows, which made it convenient to view multiple apps on a single display.

Productivity on the Galaxy Z Fold5 gets a boost with the improved Taskbar, two-handed Drag and Drop [6] and hidden pop-up feature. Picture supplied

2023 - The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen in the Galaxy Z Fold5

Last month at its Unpacked event in its native Seoul, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold5.



Building on the previous innovations of the Z Fold, it combines a large screen, long-lasting battery[2], and a sleek and lightweight design with zero-gap hinge, to offer incredible power and portability as the thinnest, lightest Fold yet [3].

The 7.6-inch Main Screen [4] provides an expansive and uninterrupted viewing experience in portrait or landscape.



Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, users can enjoy enhanced graphics and AI for a next-level gaming experience [5].

Completing important tasks from anywhere is now easier than ever.



Productivity on the Galaxy Z Fold5 gets a boost with the improved Taskbar, two-handed Drag and Drop [6] and hidden pop-up feature, allowing users to multitask and transfer content between multiple apps with ease.



The new slimmer and more compact [7] S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) delivers a superior writing experience on the Galaxy ZFold5.

It's no surprise that Samsung will continue to innovate and inspire, but what's next?



Until next year, we'll have to wait and see.

