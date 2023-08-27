"Thanks, it's all thrifted," is what many of us are hearing more and more these days.
While the cost-of-living crisis pushes more Canberrans towards cheaper outfits from op shops, some in the community are even finding shopping at Vinnies too expensive.
For years, young families, single parents, unemployed people and those sleeping rough have been turning to the Ngunnawal Street Pantries.
The pantries provide free clothes, baby items, shoes, kitchen essentials, bedding and food, generously donated or gifted by others in the community.
However, Paul and Margaret McGrath, who have hosted the "community hub" on their property since 2019, have noticed a rising demand for the basics.
On a recent Sunday night, the pair had about 60 people in need queuing up for bread, vegetables, hot food and "hardship packs" with ingredients for three meals.
"We kept on going until we ran out of food," Mr McGrath said.
"Usually we get about 20 to 30 people a day who need supplies to get them through until payday."
The 58-year-old stressed many people who came to the pantry were also looking to talk and share their struggles.
"It starts to weigh down on you when it's just constant [bills] every month, every fortnight, every payday. To be able to come here and get a pie for nothing and a friendly conversation does a lot for some people," he said.
For the McGraths, it's a "privilege" to be able to help those who have been choosing between paying bills and food.
"The average family [that was] doing OK is now [among] families who are doing it tough," Mrs McGrath, 59, said.
"We've got one family member who volunteers here and she said to us, what she saved by using all the pantries she can now afford to take her child to swimming lessons."
Generous folks make appointments to drop off their donations daily, while four local eateries donate food to the Ngunnawal Street Pantries every week.
Mrs McGrath said the pantry's limits for people in need were more flexible than some charities.
People see the pantry as somewhat of a saviour, whether it's a single mum who needs to refurbish her entire home after a vermin infestation or a tradesperson without a can opener for his lunch.
Many of those coming to the pantry have been referred on from organisations like Karinya House, Vinnies, Centrelink, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
But the couple is not satisfied with the available support for those doing it tough.
"There's a big gap that isn't being addressed," Mr McGrath said.
"The government and the charities just aren't."
Mrs McGrath added: "They're dropping the ball."
The couple attend various food forums and are desperate to find one with an action plan to address community needs.
While Paul heals from a fractured femur and Margaret recovers from surgery in her leg, 10 to 20 volunteers are helping them keep the food pantry open four days per week.
And as more people come to them for help, the McGraths say they need a bigger space.
Legalities around structures on private property and some neighbour complaints mean they cannot keep the pantry going long-term.
While the McGraths have reached out to local government, friends and acquaintances to help find another space, the pantry's future is still uncertain.
