The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jaiden Higgins robbery charge discontinued, trial vacated after police error

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaiden Higgins, whose robbery charge was discontinued on Wednesday. Picture Facebook
Jaiden Higgins, whose robbery charge was discontinued on Wednesday. Picture Facebook

A police officer's error collecting evidence has led to the collapse of a robbery trial and charges against the accused man being discontinued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.