Australian Bureau of Statistics survey shows young women feel unsafe walking alone at night

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
August 23 2023
New figures from the ABS's Personal Safety Survey reveal about a quarter of young women feel unsafe when walking alone in their local area at nightfall. Gay women, women with a disability and women students all feel the same way.

