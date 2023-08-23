The Canberra Times
Canberrans warned ahead of 'elevated' bushfire and heatwave season

Updated August 23 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:00pm
High fuel loads, dry conditions, and the Australian alert for an El Nino event have ACT fire authorities "strongly" urging residents to review and update survival plans.

