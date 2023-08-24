This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was the sort of language, if we're honest, most Year 12 would have heard, uttered and understood. "F---ing appalling mistakes", "absolute dogshit" and "so f---ing shit". Hardly unfamiliar for teenagers. It's the language of the shopping mall, the skate park, the bus into school each morning and the music they listen to and the social media they follow, no matter how posh the school they attend.
But these words were uttered in frustration by a teacher at an exclusive Ballarat private school, giving brutally honest feedback to a bunch of students who'd handed in obviously sub par draft English essays. Unfortunately for the teacher, who's since resigned, the whole thing was captured on video.
"The teacher's behaviour fell outside that which would be expected of a staff member at Ballarat Clarendon College," read a statement from the school.
Musing about it this morning while walking the dog past a building site from which all I could hear were workers communicating in the same way - "not f---ing there, over f---ing there", "you got the f---ing tape measure?" - I couldn't help thinking the teacher's punishment far exceeded the crime.
Also, that having fixed up other people's terrible writing for most of my adult life (I'm still working on my own, with help from regular Echidna correspondent Old Donald), if the same standards were applied to me, I'd still be languishing in a prison somewhere and the swear jar would have financed a waterfront mansion.
I count myself lucky that in my early career as a journalist I had to run the gauntlet of a desk full of subeditors whose terrifying language and tone ensured you only ever made a grammatical or punctuation error once.
"You can't talk harshly to kids these days," a teacher at an exclusive private school in Sydney told me a few weeks ago, "even though you know it would do them good." Parents want the great marks, he said, but complain the minute you raise your voice to help their kids get them.
I may carry a few dings and scars from my school days but I'm eternally grateful for the teachers who pulled me into line in ways that would attract prosecution these days.
Mr Morrow, the fearsome maths teacher, whose multiple launches of the blackboard eraser in my direction imparted a practical knowledge of ballistics - of great value a few years later when studying nuclear arms control at uni. Mr Kilby, the ag science teacher who brooked no disruption, employing profane language to kill it stone dead, and somehow brokered a lifelong curiosity about how nitrogen is returned to the soil. Ancient Mr Briggs, the Latin teacher who handed out detentions like a politician dispensing election promises. He still haunts not only my sleep but waking hours too, as I go down rabbit holes in search of the etymology of certain words.
And, at another school, the principal, Mr Wilson, who warned if I didn't knuckle down for the HSC, I'd end up running guns off the East African Coast, an appealing prospect for a scrawny teenager growing up in the world's most boring city.
We know a teacher's lot can be a miserable one. There are countless stories of burnout, of teachers leaving the profession, of principals enduring PTSD (Parent Teacher Stress Disorder), of holidays and weekends taken up with mindless paperwork accounting for preparation time they no longer have (thanks to the paperwork), of complaints from helicopter parents enraged that precious, sensitive Tristan copped a raised voice just because he'd handed in a term project written with a spraycan.
We know we really shouldn't swear at kids. But we also know teenagers can be experts at pressing the wrong buttons. We know they swear like troopers. And we know once they leave the cotton wool of modern education, they'll face harsher realities than a teacher using their language to tell them their work was rubbish.
- Australians are just days away from finding out the Voice to Parliament referendum date with the Prime Minister expected to announce the long-awaited date as October 14, next Wednesday in Adelaide. After months of speculation, Anthony Albanese will kick off an expected six-week campaign in the must-win state of South Australia.
- The federal government concedes Australia's long-running blueprint to return environmental water to the mighty Murray-Darling Basin is in peril and the consequences of not getting it right will be dire. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the plan was in "deep trouble" with the next drought just around the corner.
- Rates of regional children presenting to hospitals after episodes of self-harm is on the rise, according to the latest research. Over the past 10 years, the gap between regional and metropolitan young people who self-harm has steadily grown, with emergency department data from NSW finding young people in regional and remote areas are more likely to present to an emergency department for self-harm than those residing in major cities.
THEY SAID IT: "You can get help from teachers, but you are going to have to learn a lot by yourself, sitting alone in a room." - Dr Seuss
YOU SAID IT: Motorists in London brace for a steep emissions tax on older cars, some so angry they're vandalising the cameras used to collect it.
Ian writes: "John, your mother-in-law's little old Toyota will cause the least worst damage to our earth and atmosphere from car transport. Much worse damage would result from her purchase instead of a brand new, big, petroleum powered SUV. It costs the planet much less in terms of energy use and material waste for us to look after and to repair our old cars and other manufactured goods than to throw them away prematurely and replace them. According to an article in the Guardian a few years ago, "If you make a car last 200,000 miles rather than 100,000, then the emissions for each mile the car drives in its lifetime may drop as much as 50 per cent, as a result of getting more distance out of the initial manufacturing emissions."
"My beef on our roads are the OTT vehicles on our roads emitting deliberately excessive noise, motor vehicles and motorcycles, all day and all night," writes Gary. "There was an offence that prohibited this problem, but apparently that can only now be prosecuted by the EPA. Not good enough. It's time these vehicles were put off the road and people could resume a good night's sleep."
Another Ian writes: "I must admit I've driven some smoky vehicles in my time, especially back in the 1980s when I was a (perpetual) student. A Toyota Crown I had left a plume of blue smoke behind me while driving through the verdant northern NSW countryside, before the engine died with a clatter and a bang. From a high point you could see where I'd been for miles, like the contrails of an aircraft, but at ground level. While driving my next car (an even older Vauxhall Victor), I got a traffic ticket for blowing excess smoke (I'm glad they didn't catch me driving the Toyota). I paid off the fine in the time-honoured tradition of spending two nights in a country lockup. Nowadays, of course, I fully support tighter vehicle emission standards, to encourage electric vehicle sales. I would love to get one, but seem to have run out of working life to pay for it."
"It would be a tragedy," writes Alan, "if any Australian government - state or federal tried any such manoeuvre to rid Australians of their cars in such a way. We are already taxed or fined almost out of existence now. As it is almost every vehicle complies to current anti-pollution laws. I would have considered an electric vehicle to replace my current car, but I can't see any justification to change, I buy petrol about every six weeks, my car travels about 4000km annually. I built a house with all the required building standards, including solar power and battery, only to find my contribution to climate change was quickly priced out of economic power by rapid price increases in electricity. I would fight this sort of tax to the end."
Patricia writes: "The transition to low-emission vehicles needs to account for the obvious lower income levels of people with older cars. All policy making needs to include clear explanation for the reasons and acknowledgment and help for those who are going to struggle with the change. Australia did it so well in 1966 with the change to decimal currency. Where have those skills gone?"
"Have you ever wondered why fuel-guzzling SUVs and utes can be deemed compliant with emissions regulations but a 50cc moped can get banned?" asks Bob. "The moped is producing maybe 5-10 per cent as much greenhouse gas. The answer is because emissions standards don't regulate net emissions, (yes you read that right). Instead they regulate concentrations of certain chemicals, not including most greenhouse gases, and it is generally easier to control concentrations in bigger engines. Even if you reduce emissions per vehicle by X per cent but increase the number of vehicles by more than X, you have achieved a negative result. If you add in vehicle manufacture and disposal costs, tyres, batteries and other through-life consumables it just gets worse. If we are going to regulate, we need to look at the big picture, not just exhaust gas composition."
Graham writes: "Sydney's private-public toll road system was a very costly easy way out for the state government, and has caused no end of traffic chaos - to the point where I refuse to drive through Sydney. I travel by train on the way through Sydney, always to somewhere else. In its constant deference to the great car god, the old, grotty but lovable city has lost its soul and is fleshed with concrete canyons that should be repelling people, but instead have restricted their choices through corporate compulsion."
