Ian writes: "John, your mother-in-law's little old Toyota will cause the least worst damage to our earth and atmosphere from car transport. Much worse damage would result from her purchase instead of a brand new, big, petroleum powered SUV. It costs the planet much less in terms of energy use and material waste for us to look after and to repair our old cars and other manufactured goods than to throw them away prematurely and replace them. According to an article in the Guardian a few years ago, "If you make a car last 200,000 miles rather than 100,000, then the emissions for each mile the car drives in its lifetime may drop as much as 50 per cent, as a result of getting more distance out of the initial manufacturing emissions."