Aubrey Agostino refused bail in connection with allegedly stolen car

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 1:35pm
A recently released prisoner has ranted at a magistrate after learning he would be put back behind bars, repeatedly demanding to see videos that allegedly show his latest crimes.

