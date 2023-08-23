A recently released prisoner has ranted at a magistrate after learning he would be put back behind bars, repeatedly demanding to see videos that allegedly show his latest crimes.
"I was at home the whole f---ing time," Aubrey James Agostino, 33, shouted in the ACT Magistrates Court after being denied bail on Wednesday.
Agostino then seemed to angrily pick up a glass in a remote room, from which he appeared, before the video connection to the courtroom was cut.
The court had earlier received police documents, which describe how a woman heard loud banging in Moncrieff while walking her dogs in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
This woman claims to have then seen a silver Mercedes-Benz ML350 reversing out of a garage and colliding with another car as it took off.
Police spoke a short time later to the owner of the Mercedes, who reported it stolen.
About six hours later, a Coombs resident was getting ready for work when he heard a "thud" and looked out the window.
He saw two men "acting in a suspicious manner" near a silver Mercedes SUV that was parked outside.
The resident started filming these men, one of whom fixed Western Australian registration plates to the car before it eventually left the area.
He contacted police, who claim to have "immediately recognised" Agostino as the man with the number plates.
Officers arrested Agostino later in the day at his home in Latham, where they found shoes and clothes they believe the man with the number plates was wearing in the videos.
When Agostino faced court on Wednesday, he did not enter pleas to charges of riding in a vehicle without consent and unlawfully possessing stolen property.
Defence lawyer Alison Waller applied for bail on his behalf, telling the court he had been living in a Justice Housing property since being released from prison on parole only three weeks ago.
Ms Waller said the risk of Agostino committing offences seemed to stem primarily from his substance abuse, which he had discussed with a doctor on Monday in the hope of getting into a rehabilitation program.
She also proposed some bail conditions, which special magistrate Rebecca Christensen rejected without needing to hear from prosecutor Colin Balog.
Ms Christensen said Agostino had a history of serious crime and non-compliance with bail conditions.
The magistrate said she was therefore satisfied Agostino was likely to endanger the safety or welfare of the community.
Her decision prompted a furious reaction in the remote room, from which Agostino roared.
"I want to see what's putting me in jail," the 33-year-old bellowed.
"Where is it? Where's the stolen car, for one?"
Despite Ms Christensen warning him it was not in his best interests to speak about the alleged offences, Agostino continued yelling about his desire to see the videos captured in Coombs.
"Where is it all?" he asked.
"Where's the footage? Show me the footage. Come on, show me!"
Ms Christensen, who directed Mr Balog to ensure the videos were provided to Agostino, listed the case to return to court on September 5.
