The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Much mixed up confusion on colonoscopy waiting lists in the ACT

By Letters to the Editor
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There appears to be considerable confusion about colonoscopy waiting lists in Canberra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
There appears to be considerable confusion about colonoscopy waiting lists in Canberra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

For some years I have received routine colonoscopies at The Canberra Hospital. I recently rang the gastroenterology unit to check on when my next one was due.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.