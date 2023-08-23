The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Katrina Marson | Preventing access to sex education puts young people at risk

By Katrina Marson
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In primary school, my year 4 teacher read us Where Did I Come From? A classic sex-ed resource, long relied on for younger kids, there was one copy of the book in our school library. My friends and I went through a phase of sneaking to the relevant aisle at lunch time, hoping to find more answers to our curiosity each time we flipped through its pages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.