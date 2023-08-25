September 3 is Father's Day, and if it's crept up this year and you're yet to think about a gift, don't worry.
His favourite restaurant might be booked out, but that doesn't mean you can't give Dad something he'll enjoy - without even having to leave the property.
No matter what your budget, there are plenty of ideas for home cooks, green thumbs, or dads who love nothing more than schlepping about the house.
If your dad does fancy himself as a whizz in the kitchen or the barbecue king, you could give him a deluxe new appliance to make his favourite cuisine, or upgrade his favourite utensils if his have seen better days.
Other foodies may love a hamper filled with their favourite cheese, nibbles, condiments, coffee, tipple, and perhaps something he hasn't tried before. You can buy these separately and package them together in a large box or basket.
For dads who love to relax on the couch, why not treat him to a book by his favourite author or the biography of one of his sporting heroes. Alternatively, a pair of quality slippers or blanket to drape over himself while he's watching the telly are sure to be gratefully received.
There are a wealth of ideas for nature-loving dads who loves pottering in the garden, be it a heavy duty tool, an outdoor accessory, or even a new plant or young tree he can nurture through spring.
Finally, if your dad is a tech head, consider all the wireless products available, or a new accessory he can pair with his favourite gadget.
And if all else fails, there's always the option of cooking a meal he can enjoy in what just might be his favourite place in the house, aka breakfast in bed. Bon appétit.
