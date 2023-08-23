Times Past: August 24, 1971

Sport trailblazer Evonne Goolagong was welcomed home a champion The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1971.
In Sydney, thousands of people gave Wimbledon tennis champion Goolagong a rousing reception as she was driven to a civic reception at the Sydney Town Hall.
Footpaths along the route from Government House where she was earlier received by the Governor, Sid Roden Cutler and Lady Cutler, were crammed, and there were emotional scenes with even police applauding the 19-year-old champion.
The car she was travelling in was hardly visible as people rushed to get a closer look. Cheers of "You're a beaut, Evonne", and "Good on yer, you little beauty", rang out over the crowd.
In her home town of Barellan, there was to be a procession through the streets, a sports carnival and a victory ball in her honour.
Evonne had won six tournaments during her five months overseas including Wimbledon, and the French and Dutch titles. Her last tournament was in Canada before coming home to Australia.
When asked how she dealt with the situation in South Africa, "When you are a player the only thing you think about is your tennis," she said. "The players didn't discuss politics at all."
Miss Goolagong's manager/coach, Mr Vic Edwards, said she had earned a "substantial sum" from endorsements - one in particular involving tennis racquets. He said he had no idea of what money she had made.
