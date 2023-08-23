Police are treating a car fire that spread to a garage attached to a home as suspicuous.
They were called to a vehicle fire on Arden Place, Palmerston, about 1.30am Tuesday.
The car was in the driveway and the fire spread to the garage attached to the home, police said.
ACT Fire and Rescue contained the fire. Police consider it suspicious, and are now investigating.
They ask anyone who saw suspicious activity on Arden Place around the time of the fire, or who may have any information regarding the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7516897.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
