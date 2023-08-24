Times Past: August 25, 1994

Cathy Freeman reached immortal statues after her gold medal win in the 400m race in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Before her golden run in the famous bodysuit, Freeman won at the 1994 Commonwealth Games and draped herself in the Australian and Aboriginal flags as a statement to the world and to all First Nations people. The Canberra Times reported on her inspiring run on this day in 1994.
Freeman had hoped that her win in the Commonwealth Games would inspire the Aboriginal community to go out and make something of their lives. Using the Aboriginal and Australian flags as a cape, she walked a lap of honour of the Centennial Stadium.
Freeman had arranged with a Melbourne friend to run down from the stands and give her the Aboriginal flag.
"I'm so glad I had the Aboriginal flag, I came prepared ... and the Australian flag and I got a great reception from the crowd," she said.
"I know that in the past an Aboriginal high jumper [Percy Hobson] won a medal but I'm the first Aboriginal athlete to win a gold medal on the track.
"It's important to me because a lot of Aboriginals don't have enough confidence and self-esteem to go out and do what they really want to do ... it's not lack of opportunity, it's just not getting out and having a go and mixing with the rest of Australia."
Some politicians criticized Freeman's celebration with the flags but it was rebuked by Opposition Leader Alexander Downer and Opposition spokeswoman on Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Affairs, Chris Gallus.
Mr Downer said Freeman was the first Aboriginal woman to win a gold medal and had "every reason" to carry both flags. Ms Gallus described the negative comments as "inappropriate".
Cathy Freeman's mother, Cecilia said: "I see her as a role model for a lot of our youngsters who are so talented. They are just as talented as she is but they haven't got the support that she had and we're absolutely thrilled [for her], over the moon."
