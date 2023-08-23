Police have called off their search of the area around Gibraltar Falls where visitors reported hearing cries for help on Monday.
A statement on Wednesday afternoon said: "A decision was taken this morning that no further search activity at Gibraltar Falls was required at this time. The matter remains under investigation.
"Anyone who was in the vicinity of Gibraltar Falls on Monday afternoon is urged to contact police."
ACT Policing's search and rescue team had not found anyone after an extensive search which started on Monday evening and ended at 4pm on Tuesday.
No one had been reported missing in the area near the waterfall.
On Monday at about 5.30pm, people parked off Corin Road near the closed Gibraltar Falls entrance said they heard calls for help.
Police and ACT Parks rangers searched the area but no one in need was found. Drones were also used in the search.
The search was suspended about midnight on Monday and resumed early Tuesday morning.
Police urgently want to speak to anyone who visited the waterfall or were in the vicinity on Monday afternoon.
Community members who knew family or friends visiting the area on Monday have also been asked to contact ACT Policing.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 quoting reference 7516648.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
