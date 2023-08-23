The Canberra Times
ACT Policing searching near Gibraltar Falls for possible missing person

Steve Evans
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Steve Evans, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:38pm
Pictured here, the 50-metre drop at Gibraltar Falls. The waterfall is about 45 kilometres from Canberra. Picture by Jay Cronan
Pictured here, the 50-metre drop at Gibraltar Falls. The waterfall is about 45 kilometres from Canberra. Picture by Jay Cronan

Police have called off their search of the area around Gibraltar Falls where visitors reported hearing cries for help on Monday.

