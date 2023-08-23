To his credit Education Minister Jason Clare has chosen to take the high road in his response to what many regard as the disappointing 2023 NAPLAN test results.
It would have been all too easy to blame the previous government for failing to implement the Gonsky reforms in full, to say universities are doing a poor job of training teachers, and that the school system is failing children.
To go down that path would have been to ignore the real message of this year's results. That is that inequality and disadvantage are on the rise in Australian society.
The gaps between rich and poor, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, metropolitan areas and the regions, and children from welfare dependent homes and those who have working parents, is widening every day.
It is well documented that a child who grows up in a home economically and socially blighted by long term unemployment is far less likely to be earning or learning at age 20 than a child who has a working parent or parents.
This is not just because of economic disadvantage. If it was then the additional funds that have been made available to shore up opportunities for children from poor families should have started to turn things around by now. A big factor that doesn't get enough attention is that "it's hard to be what you can't see".
High levels of absenteeism amongst all students - not just Indigenous ones - from the lowest socio-economic cohort don't help either. Nor has Covid which impacted the educational prospects of those with the least to begin with the most.
While this year's results are down on previous years there are good reasons for this. The minimum standards students are expected to meet have been raised and the test is now being held at a different time, making it more relevant to what schools are doing.
This means the 2023 results are not directly comparable to previous years.
"We have raised the minimum standard students are now expected to meet, so we can readily identify the students who need additional support [and] provide them with that support," Mr Clare said.
Or, as Glenn Fahey, the director of education at the Centre for Independent Studies, observed: "The measurement today is more accurate than what it may have been in the past".
While it is good news that almost two thirds of students were rated as "exceeding" or "strong", there is cause to fear for the future prospects of the one in 10 in the "needs additional support" category.
Indigenous, rural and lower socio-economic students are over-represented in this cohort.
That's just not good enough. Education should be the great leveller, providing equality of opportunity and pathways out of welfare dependence and poverty; not a source of division that entrenches a permanent underclass.
While, as the gospels so tritely observe, "the poor will always be with us", Australia has a strong tradition of providing a leg up when it is needed.
It is obvious from this year's NAPLAN results, and from what is already known about the Intergenerational Report to be released on Thursday, that the "fair go" is at risk.
Both these documents are a wake-up call to all Australians to ask themselves "what type of society do I want to live in?"
Mr Clare's decision not to play the "blame game" and, in his words, to focus on "what works" - such as small group tutoring - is not only refreshing, it also offers a glimmer of much needed hope.
