The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'This is our big chance': Treasurer Jim Chalmers says opportunity beckons from global energy transition

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
August 23 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is uniquely positioned to meet soaring global demand for lithium and other minerals critical to the world's transition to a low carbon economy, according to analysis by Treasurer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.