Australia's first pro-bono whistleblower legal service launches

The Human Rights Law Centre has announced Australia's first pro-bono specialist legal service for whistleblowers, warning that Australia is "lagging behind" when it comes to protecting those who speak out against wrongdoing.
The Whistleblower Project will help people navigate existing whistleblower protections and empower them to speak out against human rights abuses.
Caitlin Reiger, HRLC chief executive officer, said that the announcement was a "landmark moment for whistleblower protections in Australia".
"While there is so much that Australians know thanks to the courage of individual whistleblowers, we need to be concerned about what we don't know - and what stories may never be told - because people are too afraid and unsupported in speaking up," Ms Reiger said.
"People who courageously speak up when they see something wrong are vital to ending cultures of impunity. They should be recognised as human rights defenders, not punished.
"Our laws should protect these individuals and hold accountable those in power who breach human rights, yet Australia is lagging behind global standards."
The announcement comes as more than two-thirds of Australians say they support stronger whistleblower protections, according to an Essential Media poll. The poll also found that 68 per cent of respondents also thought that whistleblowers should not be prosecuted by the government when they speak up in the public interest.
Australia's treatment of whistleblowers has come under fire in recent years, with human rights advocates pointing to the prosecution of former Australian Taxation Office employee, Richard Boyle - who faces possible life in prison after blowing the whistle on debt recovery tactics at his former workplace - as a chilling example.
Former military lawyer, David McBride, is also facing trial in the ACT supreme court in November, accused of leaking documents about Australian soldiers' alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
Despite the existence of whistleblower protection laws in every jurisdiction across the country, around 80 per cent of whistleblowers in Australia report facing personal repercussions for speaking out against wrongdoing, a study led by Griffith University found.
Federal member for Clark, Andrew Wilkie - who blew the whistle on Australia's involvement in Iraq two decades ago - said Australians pay the price for speaking up.
"No wonder there are so few whistleblowers, and that those who do dare speak truth to power often end up unemployed, friendless and broke at best, or facing jail or suicidal ideation at worst," he said.
Mr Wilkie said he believed the HRLC's service would not only support those hoping to speak up, but "be a warning to wrongdoers that there's now a better chance they're going to get caught'.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.
