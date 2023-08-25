Everyone knows a hot chook mum. A lot of us have one. Some of us are one.
You know those hot summer days when mum - or anyone, really - can't be bothered cooking dinner? Comedian Mel Buttle sums it up perfectly in her now viral video.
"I guess I'll just pick up a hot chook and a coupla salads."
After all, mums can solve almost any problem with a hot chook and a couple of salads. And it's just one of the many instances where Mel Buttle - when stepping into the shoes of Lyn - is the most relatable Aussie mum on the internet.
She's there to represent all of the mums that love a cool breeze, the mums who always notice when there's a new car at the neighbours' place, and the mums who quite obviously think you should regret your new haircut - "Did you want to go that dark?"
It's like your own mum's in your lounge room - and perfect timing as well. When Lyn first started hitting our social media feeds, it was in the middle of COVID, when many couldn't be with our own mums. The quiet motherly judgement and relatable cliches were a welcome piece of home.
But, while Lyn's first public appearance was on social media at the height of COVID, her origin story played out behind closed doors (or rather, curtains) in what is a very fitting way for a comedian's creation - backstage during comedy night.
"Comedians have a bit of a muck around before we go on stage, and that's where Lyn came from," Buttle says.
"Someone suggested trying the character out on socials, I did a bit of home and hotel quarantine, so I thought why not, let's give it a go. I thought I'd leave the clip up for a few hours and if it didn't go well, I'd take it down. I thought it was just my mum and it wouldn't connect, boy was I wrong."
Since first making her appearance in 2021, Lyn's videos alone have clocked up millions of views across the different platforms, becoming a staple in the online landscape.
But things have changed Buttle's relationship with the character since becoming a mum herself last year.
"Lyn is now the full-time voice in my head, she's there telling me to put a jumper in the car," she says.
"I've leaned into being a mum big time, I now go to the post office in whatever I'm wearing, track pants and a pajama top covered in pureed sweet potato, all good with me. It's been a real license to stop wearing closed in shoes and brushing my hair."
MUST READS:
While Lyn may be the voice in Buttle's head, but that is the only presence the fictional mum will have at the comedian's upcoming Canberra show, Let Me Know Either Way?
"Lyn couldn't make it, she's flat out at the moment on reception not to mention juggling cleaning out the fridge and picking up her new glasses."
The show has already travelled across most of the country, and now it's Canberra's turn to hear what Buttle says is highly controversial, cutting edge material - "Wait 'til the critics hear my bit about cauliflower!"
Really, it's an ode to the modern heroes. The people who can say "my left, your right" or the old blokes that pop up in your rear vision mirror to help you back into a car park.
But it's yet another side to the comedian who seems to be everywhere at the moment.
The former host of The Great Australian Bake Off, and contestant on the 2021 season of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here is also a regular guest on The Project and Celebrity Letters & Numbers, as well as in the upcoming Australian season of Taskmaster.
Earlier this month - just as The Matildas' now historic FIFA Women's World Cup run kicked off - she appeared on The Project to share what it was like to be "driving the bandwagon" for the national soccer team. It was then followed by her impassioned (and of course, funny) love letter to the Matildas on social media.
"A weird feeling has come up for me around this World Cup hype though, I'm mad, to be honest, I'm bloody spewing," she wrote.
"I'm feeling a bit robbed about my experiences with sport. Little Buttz was sports obsessed. What a shock, knock you over with a feather? I did it all too, swimming, karate, hockey, softball, rowing, and naval cadets. (Not a sport but same diff)."
Then when her Darwin show clashed with the Matildas' game against England, she brought it forward and invited people to stay and watch the game on the big screen.
The question is, will her new-found love of the Matilda's make it into her Canberra show?
"I do have a few jokes about soccer, or should I say football, I might add it into the show if Canberra are feeling up for it. I haven't quite had the time to finesse a Matildas specific joke, but I hope to might make it for 2024. There's something there about Mackenzie 'Brick Wall' Arnold and The Block, but I haven't put it all together yet."
Mel Buttle is at Canberra Theatre on September 9. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.