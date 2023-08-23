The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hazlewood backs ACT to become bigger cricket hub for rising stars from the regions

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Meteors Alisha Bates, Katie Mack (captain) and Holly Ferling (vice-captain) with children from the Giralang Primary School. Picture by Gary Ramage
ACT Meteors Alisha Bates, Katie Mack (captain) and Holly Ferling (vice-captain) with children from the Giralang Primary School. Picture by Gary Ramage

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has backed Canberra to become a bigger cricket hub to attract and develop regional talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.