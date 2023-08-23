Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has backed Canberra to become a bigger cricket hub to attract and develop regional talent.
Hazlewood is one of 150 Australian cricketers making appearances at community clubs and schools to promote the sport and drive registrations as part of Play Cricket Week.
ACT Meteors stars Katie Mack, Holly Ferling and Alisha Bates similarly stopped into Giralang Primary School to run a clinic this week, and Hazelwood spoke to The Canberra Times of his experiences playing country cricket.
Hazlewood grew up playing cricket in Bendemeer, a small town north of Tamworth.
But as he got better at cricket, he was forced to relocate to the big smoke. So off he went to Sydney to chase his dream.
At the age of just 17 he was selected to represent NSW, and by 19 he became the youngest to represent Australia in one-day international cricket.
Hazlewood succeeded in cricket via Sydney, but what if Canberra could be a bigger pathway for excelling players from regional areas?
With ACT Cricket's facilities better than they've ever been, and international and Big Bash League cricket fixtures at Manuka Oval, Hazlewood suggested that Canberra could become a valuable regional cricket hub to foster the next generation of world-class players.
"The more bigger regional centres we can get involved or get high quality, professional coaching for quality players in those areas, [the better]," Hazlewood said.
"Newcastle is another one as well, because if you go back to the 1980s and 90s it was a hotspot for cricket.
"But Canberra being the nation's capital, cricket is very strong there. So the opportunities are there, the facilities are good too, so there's no reason why we can't keep improving there."
Hazlewood said he benefited from a better established cricket pathway between the regions and Sydney than there had been in previous years.
"I've talked to people my dad's age and the opportunity was never quite there to go to Sydney and play grade cricket, and then go to the next level and play for NSW and Australia," he said.
ACT junior cricket registrations are up 55 per cent from last year following Australia's Ashes success, and Canberra has the highest registration increase nationally since 2019/20 of 24 per cent.
Those numbers prove the passion for cricket is there, promising an even brighter future for ACT cricket.
"I always love going out to Manuka," Hazlewood said. "We play the other five or six grounds regularly and know them inside and out, so it's good to get to Canberra and have something different.
"It takes you back a little bit to country cricket, having smaller stands, and less people and everyone feels nice and close and part of the game, even though it's a big ground. So playing games there is always good fun."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
