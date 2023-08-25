The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

The more you reward your dog the better behaved they will become

By Rspca
August 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Reward-based training is vital as a positive and enriching experience. Picture by Petra at Pixabay
Reward-based training is vital as a positive and enriching experience. Picture by Petra at Pixabay

Training is an important part of any dog's life and it's important for many reasons, including providing your dog with opportunities for positive mental experiences and challenges, helping them to understand what behaviours you want or don't want them to engage in and, when done properly, strengthens the bond between you and your furry family member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.