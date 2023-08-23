A 69-year-old Cooma resident who allegedly had sexualised conversations online and obtained child abuse material is facing multiple charges in court.
John Benedict Brooks appeared in Cooma Local Court on Wednesday charged with the following child abuse offences:
The maximum penalty for each of the child abuse offences is 15 years' imprisonment.
Brooks was also charged with violating requirements of a section 3LA Order of the Crimes Act 1914 - person with knowledge of a computer or a computer system to assist access.
Police also alleged Brooks did not provide password access to a USB, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Brooks has not entered any pleas yet. The case will return to court in November and Brooks has been excused from attending on the next occasion.
The Australian Federal Police used a warrant to search his Cooma home on June 6.
AFP Child Protection Operations members found numerous electronic devices and USBs which are alleged to contain child abuse material. Brooks was arrested and faced Queanbeyan Local Court on June 7.
Detective Acting Superintendent at the AFP Jeremy Staunton said people who watched or possessed child abuse material supported an industry that physically exploited and traumatised children.
"Every time this material is viewed, it perpetuates the cycle of abuse against these children," Det Acting Supt Staunton said.
"This is not a victimless crime. The AFP and its partners are relentless in pursuing and prosecuting anyone involved in the harm of children."
Only about half of parents talk to their children about staying safe online, research from the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation in 2020 showed.
Advice and support for parents and carers about how they can help protect children online can be found at www.thinkuknow.org.au, an AFP-led education program designed to prevent online child sexual exploitation.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse are urged to contact the ACCCE at www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know is impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
