There are good tools to find those children who require extra support and to find them early so that they can access small group tuition and one-on-one support and catch up with the rest of the class. The year 1 phonics check, or some variation of it, has been rolled out in almost every other state and territory but not in the ACT. The ACT does not have a failsafe when it comes to ensuring kids don't fall through the cracks when they are learning to read.