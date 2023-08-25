The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay arrives in Canberra on Monday to celebrate 100 years of the revered Australian charity.
Legacy Australia was founded in 1923 to help veterans' families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved one.
The torch relay started in Pozieres, France in the lead-up to this year's Anzac Day and will finish in Melbourne on October 13.
The Canberra tour will begin at the Australian War Memorial at 10.30am on Monday, travelling almost 20km throughout the national capital.
The route will pass significant sites including the War Memorial, Parliament House and Duntroon before culminating at Government House with the lighting of the cauldron.
The Canberra relay, the longest in the campaign, will feature 51 torchbearers including Legacy beneficiaries, Legatees and Defence personnel.
Among them will be 103-year-old Navy veteran Merle Hare, who will be carrying the torch from Legacy House in Geils Court, Deakin at about 2.30pm on Monday.
More details on the route of the relay on Monday and approximate times:
10.30am: The relay starts at the Australian War Memorial and heads along Anzac Parade.
10.40am: On Anzac parade.
11.15am: Passes past Campbell Primary School.
11.45am: Passes The UNSW Canberra at ADFA campus.
11.50am: Heads through Duntroon.
12.25pm: Alongside the Molonglo River.
12:45pm: Lieutenant General Greg Bilton takes the torch through the base.
1pm: Crosses the Kings Avenue Bridge.
1.30pm: The torch then heads up Federation Mall and is handed to Nova Peris outside Parliament House.
1.54pm: The torch then starts to head up Melbourne Avenue and will be carried by four members of the Condon Family.
2.37pm: Merle Hare, 103, will be carrying the torch outside the Legacy Club of Canberra in Geils Court, Deakin.
3.16pm: Dunrossil Drive into Government House.
